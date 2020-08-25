Kanpur (UP) Aug 25 (PTI) A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of one of the oldest barracks partially collapsed trapping three constables, including Arvind, Rakesh and Amrit Lal, Superintendent of Police (South), Dr Anil Kumar, said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Autopsy Was 'Deliberately Forcibly Delayed so That the Poisons in His Stomach Dissolves', Claims Subramanian Swamy.

Another constable Manish Kumar sustained serious injuries while trying to rescue his colleagues, the SP said, adding, the injured constables were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Arvind succumbed to injuries .

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also called for the rescue and relief work, but local police personnel accomplished the task before the SDRF arrived, he said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Questions Late Actor’s CA, Friend, Cook at Mumbai Guest House.

Soon after the incident, top police officials including Additional DG, Jai Narain Singh, IG Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Preetinder Singh, reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Kumar said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident .PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)