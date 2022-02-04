New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Routine and elective surgeries have been resumed at two Delhi government hospitals in view of declining trend in number of cases of COVID-19 reported daily, according to an official order.

The hospitals are Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), both serving as major Covid facilities, according to the order issued by the Delhi health department on February 3.

"In supersession of this department earlier order dated 11.01.2022 and in view of the downing trend in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that routine/elective surgeries shall be started in Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bhadur Hospital of GNCTD with immediate effect. This issues with the prior approval of Hon'ble Minister (Health & FW)," reads the order.

Both the hospitals are sought after by patients for various surgeries.

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 3.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,40,919 and the death toll climbed to 25,952 the latest health bulletin stated.

