Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) The Cultural Cell of the West Bengal BJP on Monday alleged that two Mumbai-based firms, with the help of some influential lobbies, are illegally collecting money from non-profit private musical events such as weddings in the name of royalty.

However, neither the ruling Trinamool Comngress-run government in the state nor the police is acting against them, state BJP Cultural Cell convenor and actor Rudranil Ghosh told a press conference.

Ghosh claimed these two Mumbai-based private entities that project themselves as firms safeguarding copyright issues do not have the legal authority to do so.

He referred to a recent notice issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry about receiving several complaints about the alleged collection of such royalties from festivities associated with events like weddings.

On July 24, the central government's Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said in a notice that playing Bollywood music at weddings and associated festivities will not lead to copyright infringement action.

The Copyright Act of 1957 had previously determined that music was legally permissible to play at such functions, but copyright firms issued demands for license fees, leading to disputes and financial strain on organisers.

Ghosh said many small-time musicians, who depend on such functions get only Rs 10,000-20,000 per function, but the organisers have to shell out lakhs of rupees to these firms.

"We are asking those behind this game of collecting royalty from non-commercial, non-profiting and non-ticketing" private or small get-togethers to refrain from doing this. Otherwise, we will be forced to take up the issue with the Union government and action will be followed," he said.

The BJP leader asked, "Why should a family organising a marriage party at a hotel have to pay Rs 9-10 lakh which is sheer extortion in the name of the Copyright Act?"

The role of hotels in practice should also come under scanner, he said.

To a question, Ghosh claimed he is not speaking on behalf of any political party but on behalf of everyone who has been affected.

