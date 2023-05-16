New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Underlining the tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that now the process has been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced.

PM Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organisations.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.

He recalled recent Rozgar Melas in states such as Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam. He said these Melas at the centre and BJP-ruled states, show the government's commitment towards the youth.

"In the last nine years, the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased. Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Staff Selection Board took roughly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits whereas today it takes only 6-8 months. The tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced," he said.

The Prime Minister also added that interviews for Group C and Group D have also been abolished. The biggest benefit of this is the extermination of nepotism from the entire process.

PM Modi underscored the importance of today's date as nine years ago on this date, May 16, Lok Sabha Elections results were announced. Recalling the enthusiasm of the day, the Prime Minister said that the journey which started with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, is working for a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that today is also the establishment day of Sikkim.

"During these 9 years, government policies were made keeping in mind the employment possibilities. Initiatives in the fields of modern infrastructure, rural push or expansion of the basic needs of life, every policy of the Government of India is creating new opportunities for the youth," he said.

The Prime Minister informed that in the last 9 years, the government has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure and on basic facilities.

"In this year's Budget too, Rs 10 lakh crore were allocated for the capital expenditure. This amount is resulting in modern infrastructure like new highways, new airports, new rail routes, bridges etc. This is creating many new jobs in the country," he said.

He added that India's speed and scale are unprecedented in the history of Independent India.

He informed that in the last nine years, 40,000 km of rail lines got electrified compared to 20,000 km in the seven decades previous to that.

"Referring to the metro rail network in the country, the Prime Minister informed that merely 600 meters of metro lines were laid before 2014 whereas today, approximately 6 km of metro rail lines are being laid," he said.

Highlighting the technological developments that have made the lives of people easier than before, the Prime Minister gave examples of app-based taxi services that have become a lifeline for the cities, efficient online delivery systems that have increased employment, boost to the drone sector which has helped in spraying of pesticides to delivery of medicines, expanding city gas distribution system whose coverage has gone up from 60 to 600 cities.

He emphasized that higher education institutes and skill development institutes are being developed at a fast pace in the country.

"Between 2014 and 2022, a new IIT and a new IIM have come up every year. One university has been inaugurated every week and two colleges have become functional every day on average in the last 9 years," he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that there were around 720 universities in the country before 2014, whereas that number has increased to more than 1,100 today.

Touching upon medical education in the country, the Prime Minister stated that only 7 AIIMS were built in the country in 7 decades whereas in the last 9 years, the government has developed 15 new AIIMS.

He also added that the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 400 to 700 where the number of MBBS and MD seats increased from around 80,000 to more than 1 lakh 70 thousand.

Recalling his recent meeting with the Walmart CEO, the Prime Minister informed about the CEO's confidence in India in exporting up to Rs 80,000 crore worth of goods from the country.

"This is big news for the youth employed in the sectors of logistics and supply chain," he said.

He also recalled his meeting with the CEO of CISCO whose goal is to export Rs 8,000 crores worth of products from India and the CEO of Apple who expressed confidence about the mobile manufacturing industry in India, Top Executive of the semiconductor company NXP also showed positivity for India's capacity to create a semiconductor ecosystem.

"Foxconn too has started investments worth thousands of crore," he said.

The Prime Minister also informed about his scheduled meetings with CEOs of the world's leading companies in the next week and said that all of them are full of enthusiasm to invest in India. He underlined that such efforts highlight the new employment opportunities being created in different sectors in India.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister directed his address to the new recruits and underlined their role in this Mahayagya of development going on in the country where the resolutions of a developed India have to be realized in the next 25 years.

The Prime Minister urged the recruits to make full use of this opportunity and highlighted the government's emphasis on the skill development of its employees through the iGoT Karmayogi module, an online learning platform. (ANI)

