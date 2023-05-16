Prayagraj, May 16: The UP Police has issued a lookout notice against accused Guddu Muslim and Shaista Parveen in the Umesh Pal murder case. The UP Police has already placed a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on Shaista Parveen and Guddu Muslim.

The police have been searching for Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster Atiq Ahmad, and shooter Guddu Muslim for the past 78 days when the murder of Umesh pal took place in Prayagraj. Both the accused have, so far, managed to evade the police. Umesh Pal Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh Police Double Reward on Atiq Ahmed's Wife Shaista Parveen From Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

A lookout notice will prevent the accused from travelling abroad because details and photographs of the accused are sent to all airports and international borders.

