Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) An RPF constable saved the life of a man who slipped while trying to board a train at Nagpur railway station, an official said on Saturday.

The man was trying to board a moving train on platform number 3 on Friday night when he slipped and was in danger of falling into the gap, he said.

Railway Protection Force constable Munesh Gautam ran towards the passenger and managed to pull him to safety, the official said.

RPF Divisional Security Commissioner (Nagpur) Ashutosh Pandey shared a video of the incident on social media and applauded Gautam.

