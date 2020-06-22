Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 22 (ANI): Birendra Kumar, Inspector General, Principal Chief Security Commissioner/Railway Protection Force (RPF), Southern Railway on Monday welcomed 31 personnel who returned after treatment for COVID-19.

Kumar presented them flowers, fruits, and nuts at Chennai Central suburban station.

"56 people from southern RPF tested positive. Today 31 returned today after treatment and they have been declared fit for duty to join. Only 16 are still positive and none of them is in ventilation. All are recovering," he said.

The IG also informed that 607 trains have originated from the Chennai division or passed through it. (ANI)

