Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 11 minors, including two girls, from different stations under the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in a day, an official said on Friday.

Among them are three children, two girls and a boy, from Tinpahar railway station in Jharkhand, he said.

Also Read | Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'One Student One Laptop' Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

The RPF, which makes special efforts to seek out any child in distress within railway jurisdiction under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', rescued the 11 children aged between 11 and 16 from Pakur, Dankuni, Sealdah, Tinpahar, Kolkata and Jasidih stations on Thursday, the ER official said.

"These efforts are aimed at preventing child trafficking, runaway cases and ensuring the safety of vulnerable minors found alone on railway premises," the official said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Maldives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Accorded Ceremonial Welcome, Guard of Honour at Republic Square in Male (See Pics and Video).

All the children were handed over to the proper authorities for care and rehabilitation, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)