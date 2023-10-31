R.R Swain took over as 17th DGP of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): R.R Swain took over as 17th Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir at a function held at PHQ Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, Spl DG Crime J&K, A.K Choudhary, ADGsP, S. J. M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, Alok Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Vikramjeet Singh, IGP V. K Birdi, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) B.S Tuti and other senior officers from J&K Police were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Panel Report Citing Marathas Shall be Issued 'Kunbi Caste' Certificates to Make Them Eligible For Quotas.

On his arrival, R.R. Swain was received by senior officers and was presented guard of honour in the PHQ lawns. He also inspected the guard of honour.

A 1991 batch IPS officer R.R Swain before taking over as DGP Jammu and Kashmir remained posted at various important and key positions of Jammu and Police which included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ and DIG Vigilance.

Also Read | Dantewada Election 2023: Congress Fields Chhaviendra Karma Against BJP’s Chetram Arami in Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

In November 2006 Swain went on deputation to Govt of India where he held very prestigious posts. In June 2020, Swain joined the J&K Police as head of the CID wing and today took over the charge of DGP J&K.

Immediately after taking over the DGP, J&K R.R. Swain chaired a meeting at PHQ which was attended by senior officers of the PHQ and other wings.

The HODs of different wings and senior officers of PHQ briefed the DGP about the working/functioning etc. of their wings and offices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)