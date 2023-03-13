New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team for winning the Oscar under the category of the best original song at the 95th Academy Awards.

While speaking to the ANI, G Kishan Reddy said, "I welcome this achievement. A song of Telugu background winning an Oscar is a matter of pride for Telugu society and Indian society. You know SS Rajmouli had already made pictures like Bahubali and this movie had good graphics and good pictures. This picture was made of international standard".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Censures BBC for Documentary on 2002 Gujarat Riots.

G Kishan Reddy further stated that India is now competing with foreign films on the International stage.

"Earlier we used to love the content produced in foreign films. We used to love their good stories, music, and action pictures but now today in new India our films are going on the international stage," he said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: My Children Were Innocent, Says Mother of Boys Killed in Stray Dog Attack.

"In new India, I urge all the directors, producers, and writers to have a healthy competition between them and produce more quality content and represent India on the international stage," he added.

'Naatu Naatu' song has won the award tumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

Naatu Naatu' song has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe award in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)