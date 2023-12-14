New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Palampur businessman Nishant Sharma has been issued a defamation claim notice amounting to Rs 1 crore from the Saket Court in Delhi, for his controversial statements.

This legal action stems from a petition filed by Delhi businessman Sachin Sridhar, who accused Nishant Sharma of making false and damaging allegations against him, including the misuse of influence.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Security Breach: Delhi Police Register Case Under UAPA After Security Lapse in House.

"A person named Nishant Sharma has publicly levied baseless accusations against Sachin Sridhar. These unfounded and defamatory statements have inflicted harm on my client's reputation. It is crucial to clarify that Sachin Sridhar has never engaged with or communicated with Nishant Sharma. In response to these misleading assertions, a notice has been issued by the Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court at Saket, seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore," Sachin Sridhar's legal representative, Niyati Patwardhan stated.

This development follows a similar defamation case filed by Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu against Nishant Sharma, adding to the legal challenges faced by the Palampur businessman.

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Police Team Reaches House in Gurugram, Where Four Accused Stayed Before Incident (Watch Video).

Nishant Sharma is identified as a businessman operating in the hospitality sector in Himachal Pradesh and associated with Keshav Dutt Shridhar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)