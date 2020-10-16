Jalna, Oct 16 (PTI) Two burglars entered a home from its terrace in Jalna and stole Rs 15 lakh while the owner and his family were in their native Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered in Sadar Bazar police station and CCTVs in the vicinity were being checked for clues, Inspector Sanjay Deshmukh said.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Karnataka Floods: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, BS Yediyurappa, Assures Help in Flood Relief Operations.

The theft took place on October 9 and came to light when the family returned on Friday, he said.

"The two thieves climbed onto the terrace using a ladder kept in the neighbour's house for painting," he said.

Also Read | Kashmiri Militant in Budgam Seen Surrendering in Emotional Video, Teary-Eyed Father Thanks Indian Army Personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)