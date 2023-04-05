New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed the Patiala House Court that it will file a supplementary complaint (charge sheet) tomorrow in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, actor Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik was informed by the counsel for ED that it will file a supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case tomorrow.

The court listed the matter on April 18 for further hearing. The counsel for accused persons has not appeared in view of work absenteeism.

The court asked ED to collect the pending FSL reports by the next date of the hearing.

The court said that the same has been delayed for a long time and the accused are languishing in jail.

Earlier, the Court of Delhi had allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai to attend the PepsiCo India Conference between January 27 to January 30, 2023.

Jacqueline Fernandez is an accused being investigated by the ED in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and belongs to a Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry, stated the application.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police also filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pinki Irani in connection investigation in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

According to Delhi Police, Mumbai-based Pinky Irani is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case. (ANI)

