New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Patiala house court on Friday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver in a Rs. 200 money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandes is an accused in a money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is alleged that the actor recieved gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar out of alleged proceeds of crime.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma issued notice to ED and sought a response on the application.

The court has asked the ED to file a reply on April 20.

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Jacqueline Fernandes filed an application through advocates Ashish Batra for turning approver.

Her counsel appeared through video conferencing. The course asked him to supply a copy of the application to ED.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi accepted the notice.

During the hearing, Advocate SPM Tripathi, counsel for accsued Sunder Bora, was present and submitted that the notice should be issued to all Accused persons as 18 out of 22 accused have argued on the charge.

SPP Atul Tripathi opposed the submissions and said that this is a matter between the applicant, the investigation agency, and the court. Other accsued have no right to get a notice.

Advocate SPM Tripathi rebutted and said that this case is at the post cognisance stage and arguements on charge are going on. "There are legal provisions which entitled the Accused persons to get notice and to respond," Tripathi said.

Earlier, her counsel had mentioned that she wanted to be an approver. Thereafter, she filed a representation before the ED. An application was filed in the court, which was heard by the court.

The court has allowed her application for permission to travel to Dubai, Srilanka, and Kyrgyzstan from April 24 to May 25.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes has expressed her Willingness to turn approver in the money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Now the matter is at the stage of arguements of charge, and Jacqueline Fernandes is to argue on the charge. Meanwhile, she has moved an application to turn approver. Her counsel said that she is ready and willing to turn approver and to cooperate with the investigation. (ANI)

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