Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 2,000 relief for every household in districts affected by floods in the Godavari river which has been in spate for the last two days after heavy rains.

The chief minister made the announcement while taking stock of the flood situation and holding discussions with the collectors of East and West Godavari districts through a video conference.

Also Read | Indian Army Refutes Media Reports of Postponement of Recruitment Process Till 2021.

The CM said people in the relief camps should get all the necessary help, and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities. Food, ration, medicines should be distributed on time.

The district collectors briefed the CM on the situation in both the districts. East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy said that people, especially pregnant women and children, have already been evacuated. About 14,477 people are currently taking shelter at around 95 relief camps, and about 135 boats and nine motorboats are stationed in different areas. West Godavari collector Mutyala Raju Revu informed the CM that around 5,000 people are currently taking shelter at 26 relief camps in the district. About six SDRF teams and one NDRF team have been deployed in the districts.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: India to Start Phase 3 Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Today or Tomorrow, Says NITI Aayog Member.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to deploy one Mandal Revenue Officer at each relief camp to take stock of relief operations. Also, the public representative should actively take part in flood relief activities. The joint collector will supervise relief camps across the district.

The CM directed officials to also focus on the aftermath of these floods. He said a sanitation drive should begin immediately and issued instructions to restore power and communication systems soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)