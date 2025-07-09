India News | Rs 4 Lakh Gutka Seized in Palghar District

Palghar, Jul 9 (PTI) Gutka valued at over Rs 4 lakh was seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, officials intercepted a car near Talasari on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The driver pulled over but fled the scene, leaving behind the car.

Police then recovered gutka valued at over Rs 4 lakh from the car, which was seized, he said.

A case has been registered and police are trying to determine the source and intended destination of the gutka, the official added.

