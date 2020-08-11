Ludhiana, Aug 11 (PTI) The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on consumers for power theft during raids conducted at dairy complex Haibowal here, officials said on Tuesday.

Teams of the power utility checked 1,227 power connections and found 20 cases of power theft, they said.

