New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Friday amid opposition uproar demanding discussion on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

The Upper House, which has been witnessing protests by opposition MPs over the SIR exercise, saw the first adjournment shortly after meeting at 11 am, when it was adjourned till noon.

When it met at noon for the Question Hour, BJP MP K Laxman wanted to know the details of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan from Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While Chouhan rose to speak, the opposition MPs continued their protest and raised slogans demanding that the SIR exercise be stopped. Chouhan said that he wanted to answer the question as it was important and related to the welfare of farmers and women, but the opposition did not relent.

The agriculture minister said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ensure that the benefits of scientific research reach the farmers in real time and that is why the government started Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

The opposition MPs continued raising slogans such as "vote chori band karo" (stop theft of votes) to demand withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

While all opposition MPs were on their feet, MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) entered the Well of the House.

BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, tried to persuade the protesting members to go back to their seats. With the opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned the House for the day to reassemble on Monday.

Earlier, during the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 28 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, no elected government in Manipur and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices and called BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari to make his Zero Hour mention.

Opposition members started protesting against the rejection of adjournment notices, after which the Chair adjourned the proceedings till noon.

Harivansh also urged members to maintain discipline and decorum in the House and respect each other's right to speak when permitted by the Chair.

He said that during Thursday's proceedings, it was observed that some members, while not in their designated seats, were attempting to disturb the speaker.

Citing the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States, he warned members that if they wilfully obstruct members from speaking and disturb the proceedings of the House, it will tantamount to "breach of privilege" of the House.

