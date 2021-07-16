New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): By-election to Rajya Sabha seat, which fell vacant after the resignation of Dinesh Trivedi, who was a Trinamool Congress MP, will be held on August 9, 2021, announced the Election Commission (EC) on Friday.

Stating the schedule of the by-election to the Council of States from West Bengal to fill up the above-mentioned vacancy, the EC in a statement issued today mentioned that the poll will be held from 9 am to 4 pm.

According to the EC, a notification for the same shall be issued on July 22.

The last date for filing nominations is July 29 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is August 2, said the EC.

It stated that the counting of votes shall take place on August 9 at 5 am.

"Date before which election shall be completed:10th August 2021 (Tuesday)," said EC.

Listing the guidelines for the voters to be followed during the entire election process, EC said every person shall wear a face mask during every election-related activity.

At the entry of hall/ room/ premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of all persons shall be carried out and sanitiser shall be made available at all locations, said the election body.

It further stated that social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Chief Secretary, West Bengal is being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said by-election, it added. (ANI)

