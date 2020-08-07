New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday informed he was tested negative for coronavirus after being in isolation for the last one week.

He had attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was found positive for the virus.

"Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive," Prasad tweeted.

On August 3, Prasad said he will undergo "a few days" of home isolation as he met Shah who later tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Shah is currently in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. (ANI)

