Nagpur (Maharashtra), [India], March 15 (ANI): Volunteers from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) are set to embark on a door-to-door campaign urging people to participate more actively in the voting process.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will create awareness among people to exercise their voting rights.

Also Read | Part-Time Job Scam in India: Football Coach From Mumbai Duped of Over Rs 9 Lakh by Fraudsters From Surat on Promise of Earning Good Money by Working From Home.

A key annual meeting, Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS commenced today. RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the meeting at Smriti Bhavan Complex in Reshimbagh.

The three-day meeting will review the progress of the organisation's expansion and plan for the centenary of its foundation in 2025.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIMIM To Contest Six of 48 Maharashtra Seats Alone, Says No Alliance This Time.

The meeting will be attended by more than 1529 office-bearers, including representatives of 36 affiliated organizations.

While addressing the press conference, RSS Joint General Secretary Dr Manmohan Vaidya said, "The entire 140 crore people of India are Hindu because their ancestors were Hindus, our culture is the same. They (minorities) are active and the fear that was created in their minds about the Sangh is now gradually going away and they are coming closer to the Sangh. Their participation is increasing."

Dr Vaidya informed that a statement will also come in this meeting regarding the tri-centenary celebration of the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Dr. Vaidya said, "The attraction of the youth towards the RSS is continuously increasing, from 2017 to 2023, every year more than 1 lakh people have sent online requests to join the RSS, this number has almost doubled in the last two months. 70% of the people who want to join the Sangh are youth between 20 to 35 years of age".

Starting this year, the RSS has implemented modifications to its internal training structure. With a focus on practical learning, the organization will now provide field training to its volunteers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)