New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): All India president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Rajya Sabha MP, AA Rahim, on Wednesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leading the campaign of defaming Kerala through the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story' which is against the secular face of the state.

While talking to ANI, AA Rahim said, "The movie Kerala story is a campaign against Kerala and its secular face. This campaign is led by RSS and BJP.

"Yesterday an organisation which has close links with right-wing groups screened the movie and it is a clear violation of many educational institutional rules. They got the full support from the authority as well. It is really sad to see an institute like JNU where such a movie is screened," AA Rahim added.

Condemning the upcoming release of the movie, he said, "Today we decided to send a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to enquire about the entire incident. Kerala is a state where BJP doesn't have any base, but they are trying to make inroads by spreading communal agenda. This film is against Kerala. I can say it is a hate campaign against the state. Kerala is a model state. You cannot say it's a violation of freedom of speech and expression because it is trying to spread communal ideas and hatred towards the Muslim community and also has many factual errors."

Meanwhile, Kerala General Secretary of Muslim Youth League, PK Firos on Wednesday said that the film 'The Kerala Story' should not be screened as it is "insulting to Muslims, Kerala and girls."

"This film should not be screened. This movie is about the hatred of others towards a particular religion or community. You can be critical and sarcastic. But don't be a hater. It is insulting to Muslims, Kerala and girls", Firos said.

Firos further said, "Our intention is to expose the hypocrisy of the film. We have now partially succeeded in that. Because earlier the makers of the movie claimed that 32000 girls from Kerala were converted. Now they have revised it and made it a story of three girls. People of Kerala, India and around the world are convinced this is fake propaganda. They had to turn away from insulting Kerala."

Firos alleged that the film would create a communal divide within religious groups and inciting hatred and fear in a section is an offence under the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas seeking a stay on the release of the movie 'The Kerala Story' in theatres and OTT platforms and allowed the petitioners to approach the Kerala High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said a similar plea is pending before the Kerala High Court and asked them to move the High Court with their pleas.

The High Court is scheduled to hear the case against the film on May 5.

Advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned the petition before the bench seeking urgent listing tomorrow saying the film is getting released on May 5.

The petition mentioned by Grover sought a modification in the disclaimer of the film to state that it is wholly fictional.

The bench, however, asked them to approach the High Court where a similar petition is pending.

'The Kerala Story' has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. (ANI)

