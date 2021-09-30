Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit to the union territory during which he will address a group of intellectuals and meet prominent people.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state's special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

Bhagwat interacted with RSS leaders in Jammu and Kashmir at its office here.

During the next three days, Bhagwat will hold meetings with various people to get feedback on various service initiatives of the organisation.

On October 2, Bhagwat will address a seminar at the General Zorawar Singh Auditorium in Jammu University.

