Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Monday.

Ashok Dubey, a senior RSS functionary, confirmed the news and said that Bhagwat is scheduled to hold a couple of meetings with the pracharaks and office bearers of the Sangh.

Earlier, on March 20, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mohan Bhagwat at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS, in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

