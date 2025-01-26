Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane, on Sunday.

RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya also unfurled the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism.

Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in the tricolour, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, people danced and celebrated Republic Day at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Wishing for strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and working towards a prosperous India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

On this occasion, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations while her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Around 10,000 special guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat.'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three services.

The parade will start at 10:30 am with the President taking the salute. It will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, will be the Parade Second-in-Command. (ANI)

