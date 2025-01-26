Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas is celebrated in India on January 26 each year to honour the date when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This day marks India’s transition to a sovereign, democratic republic. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation from a dominion into a republic, following its independence from the British Raj in 1947. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. This date was chosen because the Indian National Congress had proclaimed Purna Swaraj on that date in 1930. In this article, let’s know more about the Republic Day 2025 date, history, theme and the significance of the annual event.

Republic Day 2025 Date and Theme

Republic Day 2025 falls on Sunday, January 26. The theme for this year's Republic Day is "Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas (Golden India – Heritage and Development)." Republic Day 2025 Fancy Dress Competition Ideas.

Republic Day History

On August 29, 1947, a seven-member drafting committee was appointed to draft a permanent constitution, with Dr. B R Ambedkar serving as chairman. A draft constitution prepared by the committee was submitted to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948. After discussions and debates, the constituent assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Rajendra Prasad became the first President of India. On the same day, the Constituent Assembly transitioned into the Parliament of India under the transitional provisions of the new constitution.

Republic Day Significance

Republic Day highlights India's rich diversity, showcasing its cultural and regional variety. The day is celebrated with parades, political speeches, cultural events and ceremonies, as well as various public and private celebrations of India's history, government, and traditions.

The annual event also pays homage to the sacrifices made by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and countless others who fought for India's independence. The main celebration takes place at Rajpath in New Delhi, where the President of India hoists the national flag and presides over the grand parade which includes tableaux and military displays.

