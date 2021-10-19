Ayodhya, Oct 19 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Ayodhya on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

Bhagwat has visited the temple town to take part in the RSS physical training workshop to be held in Karsewak Puram, the VHP headquarter in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy Rainfall Batters Several Parts, State Govt To Give Rs 4 Lakh to Kin of Those Killed in Rain-Related Incidents.

On his arrival, Bhagwat was given a grand welcome at the local RSS office where he will be staying for two days.

The police have made tight security arrangements for the RSS chief during his stay here.

Bhagwat will also visit the famous Hanumangarhi Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi during his stay here.

He will also take stock of the progress in the construction of Lord Ram Temple and meet the members and office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)