Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya for 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday.

Yoga Guru Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Chidanand Maharaj are among other invitees who have arrived at the site.

Swami Chidananda Saraswati, a religious leader told ANI, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'. It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

"The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony," said Swami Giri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ayodhya to take part in the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later today, making him the first-ever Prime Minister to visit Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The Prime Minister was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival here.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

