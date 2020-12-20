Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) The last rites of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya were performed at a crematorium at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Vaidya, 97, the first spokesperson of the RSS, died at a private hospital here on Saturday after a brief illness.

His last rites were performed at Ambazari crematorium in the city on Sunday morning.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, swayamsevaks and many other people attended the funeral.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the departed soul.

Before the cremation, Bhagwat visited Vaidya's residence here in the morning.

Talking to reporters after visiting Vaidya's home, Bhagwat said, "M G Vaidya had saved and lived the ideology of the Sangh. He was an encyclopedia of the RSS, and there is a void created by his death. We feel we have lost a guardian."

"We used to take advice from him. Now, there is a dilemma whom to approach for advice. He has given us an example on how to live life. His absence will be felt," the RSS chief said.

A meeting will be held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh here on December 31 to pay tributes to Vaidya.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari visited Vaidya's residence on Saturday night to pay tributes to him.

On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the death of Vaidya.

"My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shri MG Vaidya Ji. Shri Vaidya made significant contribution to the Sangh over the years. A prolific writer, Shri Vaidya will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution towards nation building," he tweeted.

"May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief," the BJP leader said in another tweet.

Vaidya, the former chief editor of the city-based pro-RSS Marathi daily 'Tarun Bharat', became a member of the RSS in 1943 while at the Morris College in Nagpur.

He was the first RSS 'pracharpramukh' (spokesperson), a former editor of Tarun Bharat said. Vaidya was also a former Akhil Bhartiya Bauudhik Pramukh of RSS, he added.

In January this year, Vaidya triggered a controversy with his demand of dividing Maharashtra into four parts, and came in for attack from various quarters over the demand. PTI

