Dharwad (KTK), Oct 29 (PTI) With an aim to expand its base across the country, the RSS will explore the possibility of absorbing volunteers, who had joined the Sangh Parivar's fund collection drive for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, as its permanent members, a top RSS functionary said on Friday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The Sangh has also decided to focus on environment, strengthening family bonding and social harmony among various communities and religions.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Briefing reporters on the points discussed during its three-day annual Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak (All India Executive Committee meeting) underway here, RSS Joint General Secretary Arun Kumar said the Sangh joined the fund collection drive of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas with a focus to reach maximum families.

"We had decided that money collection was not our objective because Ram Mandir Nyas was already on it. Our target was to reach maximum people seeking their contribution for the Ram temple," Kumar said.

During the one month campaign which started on 'Makar Sankranti' on January 14 this year, the Sangh along with other individuals who volunteered in the drive, could reach 5.34 lakh villages out of an estimated 6.5 lakh villages in the country and every pocket in the urban areas, the RSS functionary explained.

Stating that the Sangh could reach about 12.73 crore families with the help of many individuals, he said an estimated 25 lakh to 30 lakh individuals along with Sangh volunteers took part in the drive.

The same was discussed during a meeting of the highest decision making body of RSS, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in March whether those who joined the drive voluntarily for fund collection can be part of its organisation, Kumar said.

"So we had thought of expansion plan by letting them join us permanently and accordingly, we have planned more Shakhas and Mandalis. The same was reviewed here in the last two days," the RSS joint secretary said.

The Sangh has also decided to focus on three areas -- environment, strengthening family bond and social harmony.

In the environment category, the focus will be on water conservation, tree plantation drive and cleanliness.

For family bonding, the RSS plans to focus on 'Sanskar' among people to strengthen their family bonding.

"All the religious and social organisations are unanimous that the strength of our nation lies in the family because, family and not the person, is the unit of the Indian society."

The third focus is social harmony among various castes, communities and religions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)