Nagpur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Monday called for making youths in rural India "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) through the manufacture of products of daily use by small-scale industries.

Joshi was speaking at a virtual programme organised by Sangh-affiliated 'Swadeshi Jagran Manch' to felicitate women entrepreneurs.

The RSS veteran emphasised the "aatmanirbhar" call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the empowernment of rural India.

"Products of daily use can be produced by small scale industries, as big industries are not needed for manufacturing them. These products can be manufactured at small places, which will involve less resources and scientific knowledge," he said.

He said youths in rural areas can manufacture small products which can fulfil the requirements in rural as well as town areas.

"There are rural areas located close to big cities. Residents of these areas go to cities for work. We can make lists of requirements of towns which can be fulfilled by the rural youth.

"This will not require big resources or machineries. There are several products, which can be manufactured by the rural youth on a small scale basis. Small requirements of towns can be fulfilled on the strength of rural areas," Joshi said.

"When we say 'aatmanirbhar Bharat', it means swadeshi," he said.

Joshi said India fought the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner which is unique in the world.

"India is a nation of huge population, and compared to the rest of the world, our country was less affected (by coronavirus). Besides, rural India was less affected compared to urban areas," he said.

He said social and religious organisations, women, the youth etc have contributed in the battle against the coronavirus.

"Nowhere in the world, communities behaved like Indians did," Joshi added.

