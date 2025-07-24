New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): RSS points person for BJP, Arun Kumar, met BJP National President JP Nadda at his residence on Thursday.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour and a half, is being viewed as significant following the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The BJP is now looking for a suitable candidate for the post from within the NDA.

The Election Commission of India has confirmed that preparations for the election of the next Vice President are underway. The government hopes that a new appointment will help bring closure to what it views as a dramatic chapter associated with the office.

According to a Senior BJP leader, "a shortlist is being prepared, largely comprising BJP leaders, particularly those with gubernatorial experience. NDA partners have been informally conveyed that the replacement may be from the BJP".

Earlier on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu."

To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," the letter said.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added.

The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

The resignation came on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

