Nagpur, March 13: The of the (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) RSS, starting in Nagpur on March 15, is going to plan a grand celebration of the RSS centenary year in 2025, with discussions on the situation prevailing in various states, incidents and their consequences also on its agenda. Notably, RSS will be completing 100 years of its formation in 2025. RSS was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The current head of RSS is Mohan Bhagwat.

The organization promotes the ideals of upholding Indian culture and the values of civil society and spreads the ideology of Hindutva, to "strengthen" the Hindu community. A resolution on Ram Temple is also expected to be passed in the meeting. RSS will also discuss how to take forward the good environment created in the country by Ram Mandir. India Is a Hindu Rashtra and Significant People Accept It: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held on March 15, 16 and 17 at Smriti Mandi premises in Reshimbagh, Nagpur. All-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar, addressing a press conference, informed that around 1529 top office-bearers of the RSS will attend the meeting. He said that the representatives, including presidents, general secretaries and organization secretaries of 36 RSS-affiliated organizations, will also participate in this meeting.

This meeting is of utmost importance from the decision-making point of view of RSS and in the meeting, various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalized. Sunil Ambekar said, "The important issues to be discussed or proposals to be brought to Pratinidhi Sabha will be decided in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the RSS. The situation in different states, the incidents and their social consequences will also be discussed in the meeting. suggestions from representatives of different provinces will also be discussed."

The three-day meeting will deliberate upon reports of last year's activities, the coming year's work expansion plan of RSS, Sangh Shiksha Varg and the contextual present scenario. Ambedkar said that the RSS will celebrate the centenary year from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026. "The Constitution is completing 75 years; the RSS will be carried forward to create public awareness regarding the duties along with the rights mentioned in the Constitution. RSS will celebrate the centenary year from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026. The Panch-Parivartan (Five Changes) will be the main agenda of this centenary year. The RSS will take forward this work in collaboration with social, religious and educational institutions," he said. RSS To Step Up Campaign Against Love Jihad and Religious Conversions, Focus on Social Harmony

He also informed that the RSS will celebrate the tricentennial ceremony (year-long celebration) of the birth of Ahilyabai Holkar, the former queen of the Malwa kingdom. In this meeting to be held once every three years, the General Secretary of the RSS will be elected, and along with this, the representatives will also elect the All India Executive Body of the RSS, he added.

