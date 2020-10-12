Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that the Rajasthan government was committed to sensitive, accountable and transparent governance.

Addressing a webinar organised on 15th anniversary of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, Gehlot said the state government had set up a public information portal, which is yet another step for transparency in the state.

The chief minister said the implementation of RTI Act in the country was a revolutionary thing and the then UPA government had given the right of information to citizens in the country. He said that RTI brought transparency in the governance in the country, according to a statement.

He said that RTI activists struggled and some activists also lost their lives.

The chief minister said other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka were also working on preparing an information portal like the public information portal of Rajasthan.

He said the chief information commissioner and other information commissioners in the state would be appointed in a month and the system to seek information through RTI be made online by December 31.

RTI activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and others also addressed the webinar. PTI

