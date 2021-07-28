New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The proceedings of Lok Sabha were paralysed yet again on Wednesday as opposition MPs shouted slogans even as the government tried to transact business in the House.

The government slammed the opposition for repeatedly creating pandemonium in the House.

After the joint opposition meeting that decided to work together demanding investigation on Pegasus issue, Congress and DMK too joined Trinamool leaders as the latter shouted "Khela Hobe" slogans in the well of the House.

Meanwhile, a few of the opposition members after shouting slogans for almost an hour tore the placards and papers and threw them in the air. A few of these landed on the Speaker's table. A placard even flew in the visitors' gallery.

The House was then adjourned for a brief while.

However, the opposition did come out together to protest against the snooping issue.

While the TMC MPs shouted "Khela Hobe Parliament se Khela Hobe" slogans as they were joined by Congress and DMK MPs as well.

Taking a strong objection to the behaviour of the opposition, Union information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur claimed that opposition MPs, especially Congress and TMC, did not let the House function today.

"Why is opposition running from the discussion. Why is opposition running from discussions? They should have a limit. We convene Parliament so that issues of people can be taken up. They were allowed to ask questions but they rather decide to resort to creating ruckus," said Thakur. (ANI)

