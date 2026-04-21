Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Rudraprayag police administration has prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth and safe movement of devotees during the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, with special focus on regulating traffic flow and preventing congestion along the route.

According to officials, traffic arrangements are being strengthened from national highways to connecting link roads to handle the expected rush during the pilgrimage season. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at key points to regulate vehicle movement, manage congestion, and ensure a disciplined flow of traffic throughout the yatra route.

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The administration has also made arrangements for both permanent and temporary parking facilities along the pilgrimage route to reduce vehicular pressure and prevent traffic bottlenecks. Authorities said these measures are aimed at ensuring convenience and safety for pilgrims travelling to the shrine.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Niharika Tomar said a detailed and structured traffic plan has been prepared for the yatra in coordination with neighbouring districts to ensure seamless management of movement during peak rush hours.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, "A detailed traffic plan has been formulated for the yatra in the district. Coordination has been established with nearby districts. The traffic system has been divided into 2 super zones and 11 sectors. Additionally, 13 mobile force teams have been constituted. A diversion plan will also be implemented in case of increased traffic pressure."

Officials further stated that the division of the district into super zones and sectors will help in better monitoring and faster response to any traffic-related challenges during the pilgrimage.

The police have also put in place mobile teams to manage real-time situations and ensure quick intervention wherever required, especially during peak hours of movement on the yatra route.

The arrangements are part of the broader preparations by the district administration to ensure a safe, smooth, and well-organised Kedarnath Yatra for devotees. (ANI)

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