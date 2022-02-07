Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the BJP not to set a wrong precedent in politics in Rajasthan where there has been a tradition of cordial relationship between the ruling dispensation and the opposition.

He said that instead of carrying out the sole agenda of maligning the state government for no reason, the BJP should act in a democratic manner and do politics on the basis of their policies and programmes.

He said creating a conducive environment for investment and job creation in the public and private sector is the priority of the state government but the way opposition has behaved was not good and worth condemning.

“Make an issue which ultimately serves the public interest,” he said while accusing the BJP of creating non-issue an issue only to malign the image of the state government.

“The agenda of tarnishing the image of the state government has come from Delhi,” he said.

Accusing the BJP leaders of being fascists, he said that they have no faith in democracy.

“Their agenda is to defame the government by doing anything. They have mastery in this. They work less and do marketing. They are defaming in this manner,” he said at a press conference.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi's statement of "correcting mistakes made after independence on Danke ki Chot", while unveiling hologram of Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi a few days back, Gehlot said that when prime minister himself talks in such a manner then other leaders of his party would follow the same tone.

He said that while pointing out shortcomings, the PM should also tell the nation about the achievements made during 75 years of the independence.

“Democracy was kept intact. Is it a small thing?” he asked.

Gehlot said that there has been a tradition in the state that no matter how bitter comments were made by the ruling dispensation and the opposition members against each other but they remain cordial whenever they meet in social gatherings.

Reacting to a protest by some Congress members who stopped the vehicle of BJP state president Satish Poonia and surrounded it while showing black flags to him in protest against his statement made against the Congress in Kota yesterday, Gehlot said that he does not support them but it should be seen why this situation got created.

“If you make such comments against a political party, then people will be aggravated on their own,” he said.

During his Kota visit yesterday, Poonia had said that Congress was not equal to the footwear of the BJP.

Hours later, while returning to Jaipur from Kota, some Congress members stopped his vehicle, surrounded it, and showed him black flags.

The chief minister also condemned the act of writing 'Nathi ka Bada' in front of the house of the state Congress chief and former education minister Govind Singh Dotasra by Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

Nathi is a common woman name in the state while “bada” means a homestead.

Members of the BJP's student wing recently scribbled the remark on the boundary wall of the residence of Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar in protest over the REET paper leak.

Dotasra had made the remark when some job aspirants without any intimation turned up at his home in Sikar when he was the education minister to submit a memorandum last year. Agitated over it, the minister asked them if his home is “Nathi ka Bada”.

