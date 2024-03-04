New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): With key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders changing their social media bios by adding "Modi ka Parivaar" to their biodatas, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the BJP is running "Dhyaan Bhatkao" campaign to divert attention from the important issues faced by people in the country.

"The BJP is running 'Dhyaan Bhatkao' campaign. We will not let that happen. You have to speak on real issues, there is no exception to that," Shrinate told ANI on Monday.

Listing out the important issues that affect the country, the Congress leader said, "The main issues are unemployment, paper leaks, the youth whose future has been drowned, inflation, economic inequality. Five per cent of the population are living with wages worth Rs 46. They cannot even afford two bottles of water. They are not talking about the real issues. If you ask them about the East they run to the West, if you ask them about the North, they will run towards the South."

Responding to the charges of corruption by the BJP on the INDIA bloc leaders, Shrinate said, "They take people like Hemant Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan whom they label as corrupt when they are not in their party. As soon as they join their party (BJP), it seems that they have taken a dip in the Ganga, been washed in the washing machine with detergent and stand as if they have all been cleansed."

Shrinate said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should start speaking on important issues rather than on corruption and family politics.

"PM Modi should stop speaking on corruption and family politics. He should start speaking on inflation, unemployment, economic inequality, poverty and crime against women. PM Modi is silent on issues against women when it comes to Kanpur or Manipur," the Congress leader said.

Commenting on the outrage faced by the BJP candidate from Asansol, Pawan Singh and the alleged obscene video of Upendra Singh Rawat, the BJP candidate from Barabanki, that surfaced on social media, Shrinate said, "The world is seeing the kind of people they are giving tickets to, whether it is Pawan Singh who himself refused to stand in the election or Upendra Singh Rawat, their MP from Barabanki constituency. This is their real face."

Earlier in the day, in a united move against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion.

"These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said. (ANI)

