Bodhgaya (Bihar) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Buddha's teachings (or Buddha Dhamma) emphasize the deep interconnection between body and mind, both as a source of suffering and as a path to liberation. In Buddhist spirituality, the body is not viewed as something to be rejected, but rather as a vessel for mindfulness and insight. The practice of mindfulness (sati) plays a crucial role in harmonizing body and mind.

Running, when approached with mindfulness, aligns deeply with the Buddha Dhamma's teachings on the body and mind. In running, one becomes acutely aware of bodily sensations--breath, heartbeat, muscle movement, and fatigue--mirroring the Buddha's emphasis on mindfulness of the body (kayanupassana). Simultaneously, the mind is engaged in observing thoughts, emotions, and mental resistance, much like mindfulness of the mind (cittanupassana). The impermanence (anicca) of physical sensations and shifting mental states becomes evident, teaching detachment and acceptance rather than clinging to comfort or resisting discomfort. Running can cultivate equanimity (upekkha), as the practitioner learns to flow with the experience instead of being overwhelmed by transient pain or pleasure. Moreover, the rhythmic, meditative nature of running fosters present-moment awareness, dissolving the illusion of a fixed self (anatta) and creating a state of unity between movement and mindfulness. In this way, running can serve as a dynamic meditation, embodying the Buddha's path of self-discipline, awareness, and liberation from mental suffering.

Keeping these principles in mind, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the Bodhgaya Marathon Committee (BMC) and with support from Government of Bihar is organising its Second Edition of Bodhgaya Marathon (Run for Global Peace) on Sunday, 16 February 2025 in Bodhgaya, Bihar. The endeavour aims to induce compassion among people, its society thereby reinforcing the need for unity and peaceful co-existence amidst all kinds of natural and man-made complexities that the world is facing today.

The difference between running and a marathon lies in their purpose, intensity, and commitment. While running is a general activity that involves moving at a steady pace on foot, primarily for fitness, mental well-being, or enjoyment, marathon requires rigorous training, endurance, and mental resilience. Unlike casual running, a marathon demands strategic pacing, hydration, and energy management to avoid exhaustion. Completing a marathon is often seen as a test of physical and mental limits, requiring discipline and perseverance. While running can be spontaneous and relaxed, a marathon is a goal-oriented challenge that pushes individuals beyond their comfort zone, often leading to personal transformation and a deepened understanding of perseverance and impermanence, much like the teachings of the Buddha on patience and endurance.

The marathon is said to be a journey of self-transcendence, revealing that neither pain nor triumph defines the self (anatta). Crossing the finish line is not just an external achievement but an inner realization: every step, like every moment in life, is temporary, and true peace comes from embracing the present without attachment.

International participation in marathons fosters global peace by bringing together people of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and beliefs in a shared pursuit of endurance, resilience, and personal growth. The Second Edition of Bodhgaya Marathon will witness significant representation from the Buddhist community across the world with participation from international runners, as also the Armed Forces of India. Around 3000 runners will come together from 18 countries across the globe. Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Government of India along with His Eminence the 13th Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche are expected to flag off the marathon from Kalachakra ground in Bodhgaya at 0600 hours on 16 February 2025.

The Bodhgaya Marathon route is designed to be a sacred pilgrimage, taking the runner through places of religious significance that have shaped the very essence of spirituality in the area. In addition to promoting global peace, the event has an extended objective of developing the villages and roads connected to the marathon route, which are also significant locations visited and inhabited by Lord Buddha such as Sujata Stupa, Dungeshwari, Dharmaranya Temple etc. The event may also be seen as an effort to project an out of the box practice of Buddha Dhamma and how India can take a lead in that on the holy land of enlightenment. (ANI)

Disclaimer: Article Written by Portia Conrad, Head of International Relations Division at the International Buddhist Confederation

