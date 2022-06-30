Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Recovering from its record low, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to 78.90 against the US dollar on Thursday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 78.92 against the American dollar. In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 78.90 and a low of 78.94 against the US dollar.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli National Pnina Kuperman From Zanskar Area of Ladakh.

In the previous session, the rupee had closed at its all-time low of 79.03 against the US dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the range for the rupee today is 78.65-79.05.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test, What Happens Next? How Will Next Government Come to Power; Here’s All You Need to know.

"Asian currencies have started mixed, but currencies could remain under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said there is a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes will slow the economy considerably," Iyer said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 337.14 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 53,364.11, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 84.00 points or 0.53 per cent to 15,883.10.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.07 per cent to 105.03.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.07 per cent to USD 116.34 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 851.06 crore, as per exchange data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)