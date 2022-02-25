Panaji, Feb 25 (PTI) A day after several foreign nationals participating in a carnival parade in Goa's Anjuna beach appealed for an end to war between Russia and Ukraine, a group held a peaceful demonstration here on Friday.

A group of Ukrainians, who have come to Goa as tourists, held protests outside St Mary Immaculate Conception Church here carrying placards supporting their beleaguered nation, which has been attacked by neighbouring Russia.

On Thursday, Carnival revelers at Anjuna beach carried posters and placards demanding an end to the war between the two nations.

Holland-based artist Zou Zou, who is the founder of this unique parade at Anjuna, said no one is being stopped from expressing their views, adding that many were apprehensive about the current global situation.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Shah, president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa said charter flights between Ukraine and Goa, which had begun some time ago, have now stopped due to the war there.

