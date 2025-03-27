New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, has been awarded a major road infrastructure project by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of six-lane connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road in Andhra Pradesh.

The project, awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), is a significant step towards improving road infrastructure and port connectivity in the region. As per the official statement of RVNL, the Letter of Award (LOA) has recently been issued by NHAI. The awarded cost stands at Rs 554.64 crore (excluding GST).

The route is from Sabbavaram bypass (Anakapalli - Anandapuram corridor) to Sheelanagar junction (NH-516C), Andhra Pradesh.

As per the officials, the project involves the construction of a six-lane main Road spanning 12.66 km, including an elevated section of 1.596 km, service roads of 22.26 km and 93 structures. These structures will include underpasses, culverts, minor bridges, road over bridges (ROB), and road under bridges (RUB). The project follows a greenfield alignment to ensure efficient and seamless road connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port.

It is also informed that the project will be completed within 2 years, with an operation and maintenance period of 15 years.

Commenting on this achievement, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of RVNL, Pradeep Gaur, said, "We are honored to be awarded this prestigious project by NHAI, marking a significant milestone in RVNL's expansion into the road infrastructure sector."

"This project will play a crucial role in strengthening Visakhapatnam's port connectivity and enhancing transportation efficiency in Andhra Pradesh. RVNL remains committed to executing infrastructure projects with the highest standards of quality, innovation and sustainability," Gaur added.

Notably, the project will provide seamless road access to Visakhapatnam Port, improving freight movement efficiency and reducing travel time. It will also ease congestion in urban areas along the corridor through dedicated service roads and underpasses.

Furthermore, the project is expected to boost economic growth by improving trade, logistics and industrial activities in the region. (ANI)

