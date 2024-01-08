Kottayam, Jan 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu was killed early Monday morning after the bus he was travelling in with other Lord Ayyappa devotees to the Sabarimala shrine met with an accident at Mundakkayam near here, police said.

Police said Ramakrishna Selvaraj from Tamil Nadu died while ten others suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident while negotiating a curve.

"There were a total of 22 passengers in the bus. They were on their way to Sabarimala. The accident happened at a curve near Mundakkayam," police said.

The accident happened between 12.30 AM and 1 AM, police said, adding that the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

