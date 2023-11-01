Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad said that the Sabarmati Riverfront is a symbol of the wonderful coordination of ecology and economy.

"Unprecedented work has been done under the leadership and guidance of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat state and currently the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. This front is a symbol of the wonderful coordination between ecology and economy," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the local people and heard their views and experiences on the development of Gujarat. He also invited them to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that the Sabarmati River Front should be developed multi-dimensionally and become a tourist centre.

Sabarmati Riverfront is a waterfront developed along the banks of Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, India.

Proposed in the 1960s, the construction began in 2005. Since 2012, under Phase 1, the waterfront has gradually been opened to the public as and when facilities are constructed.

The major objectives of the project are environmental improvement, social infrastructure and sustainable development.

Chief Minister Dhami on Tuesday reached Gujarat, where he is scheduled to invite investors for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. He is also expected to participate in a roadshow in Gujarat on Wednesday regarding the Summit.

CM Dhami was given a warm welcome upon his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday.

"He will participate in a roadshow in Gujarat to invite investors for the Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in Dehradun in December," a statement said.

CM Dhami on Friday said that the summit is an important event for doubling the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), according to an official statement.

"A target has been set to double the GSDP of the state in the next five years. The Chief Minister said to achieve this goal, the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023, to be held in Dehradun in December, is a very important event," according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

The summit is going to be held in Dehradun on 8-9 December. (ANI)

