Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday voiced serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging large-scale irregularities and growing distress among officials and voters.

Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Pilot said that while SIR has taken place multiple times in the past, "earlier when SIR occurred, there was neither any discussion nor any fear in people's minds. But for the first time, people are troubled by this."

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu Government Makes Arrangements for Food, Shelter for 1 Lakh People in Cuddalore, Says State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam.

Pilot cited reports from Bihar where "the names of lakhs of people have been removed" and claimed that the ongoing verification exercise has given the public "very little time" to respond. He expressed worry over the pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), stating, "In many states, BLOs are committing suicide, while some are complaining; they are under so much stress."

Calling for complete neutrality from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Pilot said, "The Election Commission should work as an impartial institution... The Congress party is running a campaign across the country so that no voter is deprived of their right to vote."

Also Read | Bank Holidays in December 2025: RBI Lists 13 State-Wise Bank Closures; Christmas, Indigenous Faith Day, Losoong and More to Affect Banking Operations Next Month.

He also flagged instances of irregular voter entries, saying that in several places "one house has more than 100 names registered," while some living voters have been "shown as dead." Referring to allegations raised earlier by Rahul Gandhi, he added, "Rahul ji has also shown proof multiple times that 'vote chori' (vote theft) is happening in this country, and the actions of the Election Commission of India are suspicious. I appeal to the ECI to take action and work without pressure from any party, ideology, government or leader."

On investigations by central agencies, Pilot reiterated that several cases were "politically motivated" and aimed at damaging Congress leaders. "This has been going on for a long time now, but we have our belief in the judicial system, and justice will be served," he said, asserting that the people would deliver a fitting reply.

Referring to the Karnataka government, Pilot praised the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's leadership, saying, "They have made the government collectively. They are running the government well, and they will repeat as well."

Pilot also dismissed reports of his participation in a supposed India-Pakistan debate at the Oxford Union, calling them "fake news, fake AI news," and clarified that no such event involving him was scheduled. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)