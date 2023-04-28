Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki on Thursday said some leaders are trying to sideline Sachin Pilot, without whom the party's return to power is not possible.

"Sachin Pilot is not going to leave Congress and he is loyal to the party. But, some leaders are trying to sideline him. Returning to power is not possible with Pilot sidelined," Solanki told reporters here.

Solanki is a Pilot's loyalist and was one of the many who had revolted against Gehlot in the 2020 political crisis.

Solanki stressed that Congress can repeat its government only through collective efforts, and it should make credible people the face of the party.

