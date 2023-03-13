Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it will undertake a joint "Punjab Bachao" programme with its ally Bahujan Samaj Party from March 17 to 24 over the alleged "failure" of the AAP government on all fronts and "betrayal" of all promises made to the people of the state.

SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said a decision to this effect had been taken under the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal following a meeting with constituency incharges' as well as the senior BSP leadership.

Cheema said the dharnas would be held constituency wise across the state under the theme "AAP Sarkar Da Ikk Saal, Punjab Da Karta Bura Haal".

He said SAD- BSP workers will submit memorandums to sub divisional magistrates across the state as per the programme which will highlight the "injustices" meted out to Punjabis under the AAP dispensation.

"We will expose the AAP government on the law and order front which has deteriorated to the lowest level ever. Similarly, SAD workers will highlight how the gangster and extortion culture has resulted in the flight of industry from the state," he said in a statement here.

Cheema said the "betrayal" of promises made to the women and youth, including providing Rs 1,000 per month to all women and ensuring jobs for youth, would also be highlighted.

"So too will the discrimination being meted to scheduled castes and disruption of all social welfare benefits including the old age pension scheme and Shagun scheme as well as deletion of Atta - Dal cards would be taken up in the dharnas," said Cheema.

He said the party will also "expose" the AAP for trying to "befool" government employees with the promise of reviving the Old Pension Scheme but doing nothing to make it a reality.

