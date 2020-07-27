Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh Gurus.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema met Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale here.

They demanded registration of a case under relevant sections including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against the Dera supporter, according to a party release here.

In the complaint, they said the Dera supporter on July 14 had made some “derogatory and malicious allegations aimed at tarnishing Sukhbir Singh Badal's personal, political, public and social reputation.”

After a legal notice was sent, the Dera supporter regretted making false allegations against Badal.

It was shocking that even though the Dera supporter apologised for making comments but also simultaneously made alleged “blasphemous” remarks against Sikhism and Sikh Gurus, said the party release.

"These remarks were widely circulated and even made viral with the preconceived conspiracy to outrage Sikh sentiments," said the release. PTI CHS VSD

