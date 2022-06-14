New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Safe and voluntary blood donation boosts the confidence level of patients, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an event held here to mark the World Blood Donors Day.

Guleria shared an anecdote about an old patient, who had contracted HIV after blood transfusion.

Guleria also lauded the Delhi Police for launching the 'Jeevan Dayini' initiative that seeks to help people in need.

This group, which emerged as a mini blood bank in its own way for various patients, including of cancer, dengue, and pregnant women and accident victims, has been officially adopted by the Delhi Police as part of its welfare measure for public as well as for its own personnel and their families on the occasion of World Blood Donors Day.

The group which was started by two policemen in 2017 with nearly 20 members, while they were posted at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station in south Delhi, now has over 800 members.

"This day is special because Delhi Police has taken a huge step by introducing this blood donation campaign. It is a very noble act. We would achieve a great feat if blood donation became a 100 per cent voluntary donation," Guleria said.

He said that on this occasion, everyone should take a pledge of contribute to the society by donating blood whenever it is needed by someone.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the force did an exemplary job by extending their services to the society like a "true Covid warrior".

"I'm thankful to all the people in our force who came forward and donated blood through this platform, Jeevan Dayini. The campaign started off with a very few people, but gradually more people from our police force have come forward to volunteer," he said.

Policemen who have donated blood through 'Jeevan Dayini' group were also handed mementos by the Commissioner of Police.

