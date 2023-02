Sagardighi (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): A voter turnout of 31.92 per cent was recorded in West Bengal's Sagardighi till 11 am as the polling began amid tight security today, informed Election Commission of India.

The by-election to West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly seat was necessitated after the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

The TMC and BJP fielded Debashish Banerjee and Dilip Saha respectively. The Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

Earlier in January, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the bye-elections to six assembly seats across five states.

Bye-elections to one assembly constituency, each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra are also being held today. The parliamentary constituency of Lakshadweep will also vote in bypolls today.

The counting of votes to all bypolls will be held on March 2.

Meanwhile, assembly elections are also underway in the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. (ANI)

